Sports News | 28 September 2016 11:25 CET

Godwin Attram to remain as head coach of Great Olympics

There is a huge opportunity for Godwin Attram to have a crack at the highest level after management of Olympics decided to maintain him as their coach in the Ghana Premier League.

Board member of the club Fred Papoe confirmed to Kumasi based Kessben FM that Godwin Attram will remain as their head coach in the Ghana Premier.

Olympics qualified to the Premier League with 63 points standing clear as the leading team in Zone 3 of the GN Division one.

Attram was signed by the club in 2015 but after relegation the same year he was promoted to the post of a player coach and has done well to bring the club back to the Premier Division.

