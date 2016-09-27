UEFA Champions League: Daniel Amartey's Leicester continues perfect start

Leicester City have made it two wins from two in the Champions League this season courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Porto this evening.

Record signing Islam Slimani scored the only goal of the game in the first half to continue the Foxes' fairytale in their first ever Champions League home game.

The party atmosphere inside the King Power Stadium was almost soured inside three minutes when Kasper Schmeichel, back in the side after three games out, found himself in no-man's land having come off his line to meet Otavio's long ball forward. Porto top scorer Andre Silva beat the stranded shot-stopper to the ball, but his potshot towards goal dropped narrowly wide of the open net.

It was Iker Casillas's turn to find himself out of position next when the Spaniard tried to punch a long Christian Fuchs throw clear, but he got nowhere near the ball and needed Felipe to glance it narrowly past the post.

play Porto forward Octavio goes through the back of Daniel Amartey during a game that produced several yellow cards

