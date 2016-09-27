Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Daniel Amartey: Ghanaian defender plays in Leicester City’s Champions League win

Ghanaian defender, Daniel Amartey featured for Leicester City when they edged the two times champions of Europe, Porto 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Amartey, 21 lasted the entire duration of the game when coach Claudio Ranieri continued to keep faith in him as the right replacement of Ngolo Kante.

An cross from Ryad Mahrez was nodded in by his Algerian teammate Islam Slimani in the first half of the game.

The English champions are leading the pack with six points, following an away win in their maiden UEFA Champions League game.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
