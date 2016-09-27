Black Maidens captain targets World Cup trophy

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA - The captain of the Black Maidens Sandra Owusu- Ansah has said, the team is targeting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup trophy which is scheduled to kick start on Friday, September 30 in Jordan.

Owusu-Ansah who scored nine goals for Fabulous Ladies in the National Women's League will be making her second appearance at the tourney after playing in the last edition of the competition in Costa Rica where she netted twice for Ghana in the group game against Canada and North Korea said, the team is poised to go beyond the bronze medalist feat they achieved in 2012 in Azerbaijan.

Ghana will open her campaign with Japan on Saturday at the Prince Mohammed International Stadium, Zarga and the captain said the team is focused to win and that, though the opponent's strength is in ball possession, they will work on the team's defense.

She said ''our target for this year is to win the cup. Even if we are not able to win, we should at least fall within last three for Ghanaians to be proud of us. Our first match is with Japan and they are good with ball possession and so we need to work hard in our defense because when we allow them, they will possess the ball to the end''.

The Fabulous ladies' attacker stressed on the need to score more goals to ensure their success at the tourney.

''As a striker, all I need to do is to score the goals and that's exactly what I'm going to do for myself and the country. What is more important is that we qualify from the group stage. As for goals, we are going to do our best to score more,'' she said.

She called on Ghanaians to rally their support behind the team to as they yearn to raise high the flag of Ghana.

Ghana is housed in Group D alongside Japan, USA and Paraguay.

GNA