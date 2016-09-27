Black Queens Coach picks provisional squad for 2016 AWCON

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Sept 27, GNA - Head Coach of the Black Queens Yussif Basigi will select 21 players out of the 34 players called to camp to start preparation ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nation (AWCON) billed for November 19- December 3, this year.

The coach has named his provisional squad and is expected to line up friendly games to fine-tune his preparation and select the 21 players to represent Ghana at the biennial competition in Cameroon.

Coach Basigi named four goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders, six attackers and ten foreign based players to beef up the squad.

The players will report to camp on Tuesday, September 27 at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram.

The Senior Women National team is paired in Group B with defending champions Nigeria, Kenya, and Mali.

Herein the Provisional Squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

1. Nana Ama Asantewa -Police Ladies

2. Fafali Dumehisi -Police Ladies

3. Patricia Mantey - Immigration Ladies

4. Beatrice Ntiwa -Hasaacas Ladies

DEFENDERS:

5 Hillia- Kobblah -Hasaacas Ladies

6. Cynthia Adobea -Prisons.

7 Rosemary Ampem -Immigration

8. Agnes Quaye -Immigration

9. Regina Antwi -Hasaacas Ladies

10. Fauzia Mustapha -Faith Ladies

11. Mabel Baffoe Eshun -Hasaacas Ladies

12. Cynthia Adjei -Police Ladies.

MIDFIELDERS:

13. Safia Abdul Rahman -Lipo

14. Alice Kusi -Fabulous

15. Mary Essiful -Intellectuals

16. Grace Asare -Prisons

17. Priscilla Saahene -Fabulous

18. Ruth Appiah -Ashtown

ATTACKERS:

19. Deborah Afriyie -Police

20. Alberta Asante -Police

21. Faiza Ibrahim -Police

22. Ruth Anima -Ashtown

23. Rita Otchere -Prisons

24. Akyiaa Asante -Ampem Dakoa.

FOREIGN BASED PLAYERS

1. Janet Egyir (Iceland)

2. Samira Suleman (Iceland)

3. Linda Eshun (Iceland)

4. Portia Boakye (Sweden)

5. Juliet Acheampong (Sweden)

6. Elizabeth Addo (Sweden)

7. Priscilla Otchere (Serbia)

8. Mercy Myles (Canada)

9. Eunice Beckmann (Bayern Munich /Boston)

10. Grace Adams (USA)

