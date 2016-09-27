Black Queens Coach picks provisional squad for 2016 AWCON
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
Accra, Sept 27, GNA - Head Coach of the Black Queens Yussif Basigi will select 21 players out of the 34 players called to camp to start preparation ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nation (AWCON) billed for November 19- December 3, this year.
The coach has named his provisional squad and is expected to line up friendly games to fine-tune his preparation and select the 21 players to represent Ghana at the biennial competition in Cameroon.
Coach Basigi named four goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders, six attackers and ten foreign based players to beef up the squad.
The players will report to camp on Tuesday, September 27 at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram.
The Senior Women National team is paired in Group B with defending champions Nigeria, Kenya, and Mali.
Herein the Provisional Squad:
GOALKEEPERS:
1. Nana Ama Asantewa -Police Ladies
2. Fafali Dumehisi -Police Ladies
3. Patricia Mantey - Immigration Ladies
4. Beatrice Ntiwa -Hasaacas Ladies
DEFENDERS:
5 Hillia- Kobblah -Hasaacas Ladies
6. Cynthia Adobea -Prisons.
7 Rosemary Ampem -Immigration
8. Agnes Quaye -Immigration
9. Regina Antwi -Hasaacas Ladies
10. Fauzia Mustapha -Faith Ladies
11. Mabel Baffoe Eshun -Hasaacas Ladies
12. Cynthia Adjei -Police Ladies.
MIDFIELDERS:
13. Safia Abdul Rahman -Lipo
14. Alice Kusi -Fabulous
15. Mary Essiful -Intellectuals
16. Grace Asare -Prisons
17. Priscilla Saahene -Fabulous
18. Ruth Appiah -Ashtown
ATTACKERS:
19. Deborah Afriyie -Police
20. Alberta Asante -Police
21. Faiza Ibrahim -Police
22. Ruth Anima -Ashtown
23. Rita Otchere -Prisons
24. Akyiaa Asante -Ampem Dakoa.
FOREIGN BASED PLAYERS
1. Janet Egyir (Iceland)
2. Samira Suleman (Iceland)
3. Linda Eshun (Iceland)
4. Portia Boakye (Sweden)
5. Juliet Acheampong (Sweden)
6. Elizabeth Addo (Sweden)
7. Priscilla Otchere (Serbia)
8. Mercy Myles (Canada)
9. Eunice Beckmann (Bayern Munich /Boston)
10. Grace Adams (USA)
