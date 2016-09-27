Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed denies playing waiting game to leave on free transfer



Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed has moved to rubbish circling reports that he's playing the waiting game to leave on a free transfer.

Widespread media reports in Ghana claimed on Tuesday that the 18-year-old was reluctant to extend his contract with the Porcupine Warriors which has run out.

But the Ghana Under-20 striker has poured cold water on the reports, claiming its' wide off the mark.

Well, I have heard that I am leaving Kotoko as free player which am even surprised because I don't know where all this stories are coming from," he posted on his facebook page

"All I can say is that the fans should ignore all those rumours because it's not true.

"Am still a player of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and I still have a contract with the club."

It's been widely reported that the wunderkid is on his way to Belgian giants Anderlecht with German outfit Freiburg believed to be lurking.

Mohammed netted eight times for the Ghanaian giants in the recently concluded season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com