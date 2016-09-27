Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
27 September 2016

40th birthday: Usain Bolt pays tribute to Roma legend Totti

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt joined a long list of global sports stars in offering birthday tributes to Roma legend Francesco.

Totti, who made his Roma debut in March 1993 and hit his 250th goal for the club on Sunday, celebrates his 40th birthday on Tuesday.

Amid worldwide praise, Bolt who met Totti last year, posted a special birthday message for the footballer on Youtube.

"Hi Totti, this is Usain Bolt. I just want to wish you a happy birthday, from one legend to another. It was an honour when I met you," Bolt said. "Stay up, keep staying strong. I'll be watching, alright. Peace."

