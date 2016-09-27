Agbeko-Juma bout now confirmed for October 14

The much anticipated bout between three time world champion Joseph Agbeko and Tanzanian, Haji Juma has been confirmed to come off on Friday, October 14 at the Accra Stadium .

The bout initially scheduled for August 27 had to be moved because it clashed with a gospel musical concert at the Accra Stadium.

Confirming this to Joy Sports, Mr Eben Noye, CEO of Fresh King Entertainment, promoters of the fight night, said all other arrangements for the fight were in place.

"We are making this adjustments to ensure that the fight night is enjoyed thoroughly by the boxing fans. It will be a good night of boxing which we will use to promote a good cause while I seek the massive support of my people to return to greatness in world boxing," he said.

Joseph Agbeko will also use the bout to promote peace ahead of the 2016 general election. it will also serve as a tune up for two major bouts in the US which may include a major world title opportunity.

The Ghanaian boxer is going into this super bantamweight contest with 30 wins and five losses. Twenty three of his wins have come through knockouts including his destiny changing win against Luis Alberto Perez which won him the IBF bantamweight crown in 2007. Juma on the other hand has 16 wins eight losses and five draws.

Agbeko moved up to the super bantamweight division after defeating the Colombia's Luis Melendes to annex the IBO bantamweight belt, in 2013 in his homeland. The journey since has been mixed.

He lost to Cuban-born Guillermo Rigondeaux who at that time had the WBA and WBO titles via a unanimous decision in December 2013. Agbeko explained that his loss to the Cuban was due to many hidden problems.

He went ahead to record a win against journeyman, Juanito Rubillar in Texas last year.

Agbeko will stage a media workout from the Bridge Boxing Gym in Accra on Wednesday September 27, at 10am.

Our hash tag is #joysports. Follow Nathaniel on instagram @citizenattoh, Facebook- Nathaniel Attoh Citizen Attoh and Twitter- @niiattoh5

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Nathaniel Attoh