Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 27 September 2016 13:40 CET

Lionel Messi: Barcelona superstar spotted in ancient painting at Amsterdam Museum

â€‹Barcelona star Lionel Messi seems to pop up everywhere during games, but it would seem that the attacker also has a habit of appearing unexpectedly even when he isn't playing football.

Visitors of the  Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam noticed a painting of a man bearing an uncanny resemblance to the Argentinean, in a supposed self portrait drawn by  Dutch artist Adriaen Van der Werff.

Sports News

It should be the other way round. Ahhhh
By: Ama
Members

