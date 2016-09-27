Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 27 September 2016 12:55 CET

Player trade punches with referee after sending off in Zimbabwe

A video of a player in Zimbabwe's second-tier league turning a referee into a punching bag after his sending off has gone viral.

It was a match between Vic Falls Tigers and Amagagasi on Sunday afternoon in the Southern Region Division One.

The player was shown a red card by the referee and responded by throwing a number of punches towards the official.

The referee retaliated but had to held back.
When football goes mad!
Amagagasi vs vic falls tigers d1 southern region @nikkiinthestars @HMetro_ @shumbapazvese pic.twitter.com/K7HBxWG2Cv

— Ephraim Tagu (@ephraimtaguET) September 26, 2016

Sports News

