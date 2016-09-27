Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 27 September 2016 12:55 CET

Black Stars No.2 Maxwell Konadu laments Kwadwo Asamoah injury blow

Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu is empathizing with crocked Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah who is out for six weeks.

Asamoah has undergone surgery to correct a sprained muscle in his right knee.

He was set for a senior national team return after recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out for two years.

"Kwadwo is one of the important players we have. Off late he has been sustaining injuries that are not good for us. We all know how important he is to us," Konadu told TV3.

Asamoah is unavailable for selection for next month double assignments against in Uganda and South Africa.



