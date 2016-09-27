English FA investigating corruption claims against Allardyce after newspaper sting

England manager Sam Allardyce offered advice on how to get around FA rules after negotiating a £400,000 deal, according to The Telegraph.

Allardyce disclosed information to undercover reporters, who were posing as businessmen interested in profiting from the Premier League’s transfer market.

The newspaper reports:

"He agreed to travel to Singapore and Hong Kong as an ambassador and explained to the businessmen how they could circumvent Football Association rules which prohibit third parties owning players."

"Unbeknown to Allardyce, the businessmen were undercover reporters and he was being filmed as part of a 10-month Telegraph investigation that separately unearthed widespread evidence of bribery and corruption in British football."

"Over the course of two meetings, lasting four hours in total, Allardyce told the fictitious businessmen that it was not a problem to bypass the rules introduced by his employers in 2008."

The Telegraph claims Allardyce agreed, in principle, to a £400,000-a-year deal to represent the fictitious company, which would see him head to the Far East four times a year to address investors.

"It’s not only the England manager,” the Telegraph quotes Allardyce as saying, "it’s the beauty of being a Premier League manager all them years like me… I have more pictures taken over there than I have here."

Allardyce also goes on to discuss predecessor Roy Hodgson, calling him 'Woy', before saying he would "send them [the players] all to sleep".

The FA's new chairman Greg Clarke said the organisation was looking into the claims. He told the Daily Mail: "I want all the facts, to hear everything from everyone and make a judgement about what to do.

"Natural justice requires us to get to the bottom of the issues before we make any decision. It is not appropriate to pre-judge the issue. With things like this you have to take a deep breath."

The Telegraph's investigation, named 'Football for Sale', claims that it will also reveal the assistant manager of a football club who accepted a bung, and list ten managers named by players' agents as taking bribes to fix player transfers.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports