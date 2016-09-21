Afriyie Acquah RED carded in Torino 0-0 draw at Pescara

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Afriyie was red carded in Torino's 0-0 draw at newly-promoted Pescara on Wednesday night in the Serie A.

Acquah was sent off for yellow card accumulation before the end of the first half.

The Ghana international was first booked in the 25th minute before a crunching tackle before the whistle attracted the second.

Acquah was making his fifth Serie A appearance of the season.

