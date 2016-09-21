Ghana ace Christian Atsu determined to prove a point in England

Ghana international Christian Atsu has fixed his sights firmly on making amends for his previous disappointing stints with English clubs.

The 24-year-old endured torrid times at Everton and Bournemouth and failed to seal a place in the Chelsea squad under Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Newcastle United snap up the former FC Porto winger during the summer transfer window.

Though Atsu is yet to get a start at Newcastle he insists he wants to prove a point in England.

It's another chance for me at a big club like Newcastle to prove myself in England and also to get going,' Atsu was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.

'I need to play a lot of games. It has been difficult for me in the past two seasons. It's a great opportunity to prove myself.

'My target is to stay in England, and I know it will not be easy. I have another opportunity, and I will work really hard to secure it."

