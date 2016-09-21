Ghana Premier League Top-scorer Latif Blessing debunks Liberty exit reports

Highly-rated Liberty Professionals attacker Latif Blessing has rubbished recently reports claiming he is seeking to the Ghana Premier League side.

The 19-year-old won the Ghana Premier League goal-king title after notching 17 including a final day hat-trick to rescue the Scientific Soccer Lads from the jaws of relegation.

Blessing was quoted as saying "I have also done my best and have to leave for another challenge" but he has made a quick u-turn to claim he is not thinking of leaving the club.

"I will definitely play for Liberty if I'm not able to secure myself a concrete move," he said.

The former Asante Kotoko triallist is on the wishlist of both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

He could earn a trials with English Premier League side Middlesbrough after Liberty officials held partnership talks with Boro Head of Academy Recruitment Thiago Cruz Reggiani on Monday.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com