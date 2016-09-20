Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 20 September 2016 18:55 CET

WAFA SC to play Bechem United on 02 October in sixth place tie-breaker

WAFA SC and Bechem United will play in a special play-off on 02 October to decide who will finish sixth in the Ghana Premier League this season. 

This has been confirmed by the official Twitter handle for the Ghana Premier League.

Both teams were tied on points and head-to-head record after 2-0 wins each in the season.

Per the Ghana Football Association statutes when teams are tied on points and head-to-head record, a playoff will have to be organize to break the tie.

@WAFAcademySC faces @BechemUnitedFC in play off on Oct.2 in C. Coast for 6th and 7th place. Both teams ended league with identical records

— Ghana Premier League (@ghana_league) September 20, 2016

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Until we change our mindset about the idea of leadership in Ghana, nothing much will change. What is the point in flogging a dead horse or going round and round in circles?
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img