WAFA SC to play Bechem United on 02 October in sixth place tie-breaker

WAFA SC and Bechem United will play in a special play-off on 02 October to decide who will finish sixth in the Ghana Premier League this season.

This has been confirmed by the official Twitter handle for the Ghana Premier League.

Both teams were tied on points and head-to-head record after 2-0 wins each in the season.

Per the Ghana Football Association statutes when teams are tied on points and head-to-head record, a playoff will have to be organize to break the tie.

