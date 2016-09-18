Ghana Premier League: Dwarfs maintain top flight spot with 2-0 win at Dreams FC

Ebusua Dwarfs defied all odds to maintain their Premiership status as they stunned Dreams FC 2-0 in an away game in the final day of the 2016 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Cape Coast giants prior to their clash with the Kweiman based side were among the teams that could be relegated but they went into the game with a winning mentality and they did it in grand style.

From the blast of the referee's whistle, Dwarfs made their intention very clear as they attacked the home side - which they scored the first goal in the 15 minute courtesy Stephen Bentil. READ ALSO: Hearts of Oak beat New Edubiase to finish third

Dreams FC after conceding the goal came from their blocks in search of the equalizer but Dwarfs curtailed their movement and took control of the game.

Prosper Nartheh's side doubled their effort in the 34 minute through Amoah Mensah who hits the ball with outside of his boots.

Dreams FC in the second half fired from all angles but Dwarfs held their guns as the game ended 2-0 in Dawu.

After Dwarfs' convincing win - they finished the season at the 9 position with 40 points.

