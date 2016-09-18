Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak beat New Edubiase to finish third

Hearts of Oak ended the 2016 Ghana Premier League on a high note following their 3-1 away win over already relegated side New Edubiase on match day 30 at the Bekwai Park on Sunday.

Edubiase struck first through Abdul Wahab but the Phobians turned the tables around late in the game as they scored three times - Patrick Razak pulled even for the Phobians before Cosmos Dauda struck two goals.

The Phobians started off very well as they pushed the hosts back with series of attacks but Edubiase guided their lines to prevent the away side from getting on the score sheet.

Edubiase began to warm themselves into the game, winning all the 50-50 balls in the middle of the pitch. In the 15 minute mark the Bekwai based side nearly scored the first goal but James Boadi header was tipped over the crossbar by Sylvanus Gbeti.

Three minutes later Edubiase initiated another attack but Inusah Musah blocked a goal bound shot from Prince Antwi. Though Edubiase has been relegated but they played some exciting football as the Phobians failed to come to the party.

Hearts of Oak found their rhythm in the 30 minute as they dictated the pace - Foovi Aguidi and Isaac Mensah combined together to open Edubiase defense but the latter shot was blocked by the home side's defense.

The Accra giants took total control of the contest forcing the home side to defend deep, Hearts of Oak run riot down the lef, Fatau Mohammed teasing cross found Patrick Razak, the diminutive winger with an half volley shot over the bar.

In the closing stage of the half, the Phobians took the game to the hosts but they failed to found the back of the net and against the run of play Edubiase stunned the Phobians with the opener through Abdul Wahab.

That late goal in the first half looked to have angered the Phobians as they started the second stanza on a good note besieging the goal area of the home side in search of the equalizer but they were awful upfront.

The Phobians in the 59 minute were awarded a penalty, Cosmos Dauda elected himself for the kick but he failed to pull even for the away side as he skied his kick.

Three minutes later Dauda had a chance to make amends but his powerful drive crushes unto the crossbar as the home side were left of the hook. A minute later another chance fell to Dauda but Emmanuel Anning in post for Edubiase parried his shot away.

The Phobians kept the heat on the away side and in the 74 Patrick Razak leveled matters for the visitors with a brilliant finish.

The former Premier League champions didn't allowed Edubiase to settle in the game as in the space of four minutes Cosmos Dauda made amends from his earlier penalty missed by striking two quick goals as the Phobians took a 3-1 lead.

Edubiase were reduced to nothing due to the swift play by the Phobians which they could have gone down not less than six goals but the away side fluffed those chances as the game was brought to an end with four minutes of time added on.

The Phobians after the win thus finish third on the log sheet with 48 points.

