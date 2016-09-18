Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 18 September 2016 20:25 CET

Ghana Premier League: Wa All Stars crowned champions

Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Starts were crowned at the home venue of relegated club Sekondi Hasaacas on the final match day of the season.

Such contrast. This was a trophy and medals presentation day before the eyes of a bewildered home fans who had seen their side lose their place in Ghana's top flight. 

Hasaacas however ended their campaign marvellously by beating the Wa lads 3-0. The result is also that bad for the champions who showed little commitment for competitiveness. READ MORE:  Kotoko fail to finish in top-­ 4, despite victory over WAFA

play

Sekondi Hasaacas vs Wa All Stars (Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

ONE CANT BE HAPPY WITH MONEY BUT MAYBE HAPPY WITH LOVE
By: akoaso-HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img