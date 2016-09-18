Ghana Premier League: Wa All Stars crowned champions
Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Starts were crowned at the home venue of relegated club Sekondi Hasaacas on the final match day of the season.
Such contrast. This was a trophy and medals presentation day before the eyes of a bewildered home fans who had seen their side lose their place in Ghana's top flight.
Hasaacas however ended their campaign marvellously by beating the Wa lads 3-0. The result is also that bad for the champions who showed little commitment for competitiveness. READ MORE: Kotoko fail to finish in top- 4, despite victory over WAFA
Sekondi Hasaacas vs Wa All Stars (Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh)
