Three athletes leave for USA on Ghana Athletics Association scholarships

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has announced that three of its athletes have taken up college scholarships in the USA as of the first semester of the 2016/17 academic year.

The athletes, Martin Owusu-Antwi, Safia Bright and Agnes Abrokwah have already left Ghana for their new schools and will be seeking to further their education and career development, while also developing their athletic talent.

Martin Owusu-Antwi, who enjoyed a breakthrough season, winning gold in the men’s 200m final and 4x100m final at the 8th Africa Universities Games in Johannesburg, South Africa, has joined Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Owusu-Antwi will be hoping to improve on his personal best of 20.73(PB) which he achieved in the men’s 200m final at the Soga-Nana Memorial on 8th July, 2016 at his new base.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports