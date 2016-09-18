Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 18 September 2016 13:36 CET

Three athletes leave for USA on Ghana Athletics Association scholarships

By MyJoyOnline

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has announced that three of its athletes have taken up college scholarships in the USA as of the first semester of the 2016/17 academic year.

The athletes, Martin Owusu-Antwi, Safia Bright and Agnes Abrokwah have already left Ghana for their new schools and will be seeking to further their education and career development, while also developing their athletic talent.

Martin Owusu-Antwi, who enjoyed a breakthrough season, winning gold in the men’s 200m final and 4x100m final at the 8th Africa Universities Games in Johannesburg, South Africa, has joined Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Owusu-Antwi will be hoping to improve on his personal best of 20.73(PB) which he achieved in the men’s 200m final at the Soga-Nana Memorial on 8th July, 2016 at his new base.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

A wise man watches closely his faults than his virtues and watches closely the virtues in others than their faults.
By: IG. A. CHUKWU
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img