Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 17 September 2016 23:25 CET

Asamoah Gyan opens Arabian Super League account for Al Ahli

Asamoah Gyan scored his first league goal for Al Ahli as the defending league champions title defence with a 4-0 triumph against Emirates Club.

The on-loan Shanghai SIPG striker won a penalty and expertly converted on four minutes.

Gyan was not fully fit and was replaced before the hour mark.

He was benched in midweek for the 2-1 victory against Al Jazira in the Arabian Gulf Super Cup.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

