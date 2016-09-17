Asamoah Gyan opens Arabian Super League account for Al Ahli

Asamoah Gyan scored his first league goal for Al Ahli as the defending league champions title defence with a 4-0 triumph against Emirates Club.

The on-loan Shanghai SIPG striker won a penalty and expertly converted on four minutes.

Gyan was not fully fit and was replaced before the hour mark.

He was benched in midweek for the 2-1 victory against Al Jazira in the Arabian Gulf Super Cup.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com