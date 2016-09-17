Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 17 September 2016 19:36 CET

West Brom want Sulley Muntari on a free?

By MyJoyOnline

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has emerged as a target for West Bromwich Albion, according to reports in local and international media.

The Ghanaian made a name for himself during his time at Fratton Park and his performances on the south coast resulted in future moves to both AC Milan and Inter Milan.

However, after becoming a free agent after his release from Al-Ittihad, he could be in line for a return to the Premier League if reports in his homeland are to be believed.

The 32-year-old has also been linked with a transfer to Cagliari, but West Brom are known to be scouring the free-transfer market after offering trials to both Mohamed Sissoko and Marouane Chamakh.

Having played 29 times in the English top flight for Pompey during the 2007-8 campaign, Muntari returned for a loan spell with Sunderland in 2011.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

