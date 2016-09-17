Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 17 September 2016

Albert Adomah makes Aston Villa debut in Ipswich Town stalemate in English Championship

Ghana international Albert Adomah marked his competitive debut for Aston Villa with a late appearances in their 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town in the English Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 28-year-old wide-man was introduced as an 82nd minute replacement for Curacao international Leandro Bacuna at the Portman Road Stadium as the two promotion hopefuls shared the spoils.

Adomah had been in the waiting for his Villa debut after being consigned to the treatment room by a thigh strain.

Villa were in search of their second win of the campaign and manager Roberto di Matteo introduced the former Middlesbrough man amidst fine support from claret and blue fans.

Adomah's Ghanaian compatriot Jordan Ayew played the entire throttle for the under-performing side.

By El Akyereko
Sports News

