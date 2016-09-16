Rio 2016: Ghana can only win Olympic medal with proper investment

Chris Essilfie, Ghana's Chef De Mission for the 2016 Rio Olympics Games has stressed that Ghana can rub shoulders with the power houses in the sport when the government invest more in sports.

At the just ended Games, Ghana took 16 athletes but they all failed to progress to the next stage of the competition. Most Ghanaians have raised questions concerning the performance of the athletes during the Games.

But speaking at a press briefing held at the Conference Room of the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Pitch on Friday, Ghana's Chef De Mission said Ghana would have done better if the government invest a lot more in sports.

'It has largely been confirmed that given the needed investment, infrastructure and technical support, Ghana could also become very competitive. Given the needed sponsorship for preparations and over concentration of traditional sports Ghana could have won a medal,' he said. READ ALSO: Morteza Mehrzadselakjani - Meet the tallest ever Paralympian

Ghana can only win Olympic medal with proper investment

