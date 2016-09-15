UEFA Europa League: Alfred Duncan plays in Sassuolo 3-0 win over Atletic Bilbao

Alfred Duncan was in action for Sassuolo when they handed Atletic Bilbao 3-0 defeat at the Stadio CittÃ del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia on Thursday evening.

The 23-year-old combative midfielder lasted the entire duration of the game and won most of the 50-50 balls for the hosts.

Pol Lirola shot Sassuolo into the lead before Gregoire Defrel made it 2-0 and Matteo Politano sealed the victory for the Italians.

US Sassuolo Calcio by virtue of the emphatic victory will go top of group F, with SK Rapid Wien who also won their game coming second, while KRC Genk and Bilbao following in that order.

