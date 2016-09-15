Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 15 September 2016 23:25 CET

UEFA Europa League: Alfred Duncan plays in Sassuolo 3-0 win over Atletic Bilbao

Alfred Duncan was in action for Sassuolo when they handed Atletic Bilbao 3-0 defeat at the Stadio CittÃ  del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia on Thursday evening.

The 23-year-old combative midfielder lasted the entire duration of the game and won most of the 50-50 balls for the hosts.

Pol Lirola shot Sassuolo into the lead before Gregoire Defrel made it 2-0 and Matteo Politano sealed the victory for the Italians.

US Sassuolo Calcio by virtue of the emphatic victory will go top of group F, with SK Rapid Wien who also won their game coming second, while KRC Genk and Bilbao following in that order.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

IT MAY BE OVER BUT IT WON'T END THERE.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img