Europa League: Baba Rahman's first Schalke 04 goal seals win over Mario Balotelli's OGC Nice

On-loan Baba Rahman's first goal for Schalke 04 on his Europa League debut gave the Royal Blues a 1-0 win over Mario Balotelli's OGC Nice away on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old slotted home after receiving an assist from Max Meyer with a quarter of an hour left for play.

Rahman fed Meyer on the left and continued his run to reach the young midfielder's return ball before smashing it past Nice goalkeeper Cardinale.

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration at the Allianz Riviera and was booked on 32 minutes.

Schalke's next Group I match will be against Red Bull Salzburg in two weeks time.

