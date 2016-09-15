Kenyan side AFC Leopards keen on David Duncan for coaching job

Kenyan top-flight side AFC Leopards have penciled down David Duncan for the club's coaching job.

The club's Executive Chairman Saul Shyder has confirmed the former Kotoko coach has been shortlisted for the vacant job.

Duncan is not new to a foreign job after a brief stint with South African side Free State Stars in 2008.

"We haven't started any negotiations but his name is topmost on our list. We have already sent out the indication that he is the man we want," Shyder told Class FM Sports.

"There is a lot going on, but Duncan will be our next coach God-willing.

"If you consider all the people who have applied, including some from Europe, there's absolutely no doubt Duncan has a phenomenal CV.

"We know his contract with Kumasi Asante Kotoko is ended and so he is available at the moment."

Duncan has been out of job since leaving Asante Kotoko in April this year after a poor run of results.

He has coached Ghana Premier League sides Hearts of Oak, AshantiGold, Great Olympics and Sekondi Hasaacas.

