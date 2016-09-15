Rival opinion: Richard Commey lost the bout against Easter from his corner

Australian based Ghanaian boxing matchmaker and promoter, Nii Korley Collison is adamant Richard Oblitey could have won the IBF Lightweight title fight against Robert Easter Jr had his corner been a bit more helpful to the Ghanaian boxer in the latter stages of last Friday's fight.

Collison says Commey deserves a big commendation for his output in the bout at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania last Friday but is calling for an immediate beef-up of the boxer's technical team if he wants to win the world title.

'First of all congratulations to Richard Commey, he is a warrior and he showed it against Easter. He did very well, surprised us all and I believe with a little more technical help he would have easily won the fight,' Collison said in an exclusive interview from his Australia base.

'I personally believe he lost the fight from his corner. I'm not saying the coach is not good but what happened in round 12 was a problem from the corner and anytime a boxer makes a mistake you blame the coach, not the boxer. This thing should not happen again, where Commey is now he is too big to be handled by Carl Lokko alone, he needs an experienced technical brain to join their team,' Collison emphasized.

The Australia based boxing aficionado is also full of praise for Commey's UK based manager, Michael Amoo-Bediako for the massive work they have put into shaping the boxer to the world class competitor he now is.

'I thank the manager for what he's doing for the boxer and he should keep it up, they've done a good job but they should make some few adjustments next time to bring the title home,' Collison noted.

'Their timing for going to America was very bad, none of the Ghanaian boxers who won world titles went to America just a week to fight night. Joshua Clottey even arrived more than two weeks before he fought in Australia two years ago,' Collison continued.

He added: 'Sparring with local boxers under a month to the fight was also not good, some will come in not to help you but to prove a point to their own fans. It doesn't help and you can even get injured with no time to recover.'

