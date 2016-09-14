Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Asamoah Gyan wins first silverware with Al Ahli after UAE Super Cup triumph over Al Jazira

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan won his first silverware with Al Ahli after playing a cameo in the 2-1 win over Al Jazira on Tuesday in the Super Cup.

He replaced Ismaeel Al Hamadi in the 87th minute after taking a two-goal lead.

But Thiago Neves pulled one back in added on time.
Al Ahli opened the scoring with a Mohammed Fawzi own goal just before the half time whistle.

Lima converted a spot-kick on 69 minutes.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

