Sports News | 11 September 2016 22:40 CET

On-the-mend Andre Ayew sends birthday message to brother Jordan

Andre Ayew sent a happy birthday message to his younger brother Jordan who turned 25 on Sunday.

The West Ham star, who is responding positively to treatment on a thigh injury which has sidelined him for weeks now, waited until after Aston Villa's clash in the Championship.

Jordan starred as he provided two assists in Villa's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at home.

😂😂 tbt... Happy birthday bro!! Ur blessed 🙏🏾 have a great yearâ¤ï¸âš½ï¸ u mean so much to me â¤ï¸ 1 love bro.. 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/lZly42Dwv9

— AndrÃ© Ayew (@AyewAndre) September 11, 2016

