UCC gets Ultra-Modern Sports Complex

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Sep. 8, GNA - The first phase of a new ultra-modern sports complex for the University of Cape Coast (UCC), was on Thursday commissioned by Prof. Domwini Dabiri Kuupole, the out-going Vice-Chancellor.

The facility comprised a basketball, volleyball and handball courts, a multipurpose hall for indoor games, coaching rooms, weight room for strength building, a boxing ring and offices for the Sport and Recreation administration of the university.

The cost of the sports complex, which started three years ago in partnership with the Prudential Bank was estimated at GHc6.7M.

The facility would be serving the university community and the general public.

Work is also progressing steadily on the second phase of the project including the UCC mini stadium expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Vice Chancellor tasked the Sports and Recreational Committee of the University, to come up with a maintenance schedule to properly maintain the facility to prolong its lifespan.

He asked them to institute a vibrant management board that would properly manage the facility to ensure the school makes enough revenue to pay off the loan as early as possible.

He expressed the hope that the gymnasium, a beautiful edifice would be maintained and advised students and other prospective users of the facility to do so with care

Prof. Kuupole commended the Student Representative Council (SRC), the Sports and Recreational Committee of the university as well as the Prudential Bank for their support and commitment that made the project a reality.

He appealed to stakeholders, financial institutions and NGO's to partner the university acquire equipment to fill the weight room and complete the second phase of the facility on schedule.

GNA