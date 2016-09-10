Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
10 September 2016

Twitter reacts to Baba Rahman's EXPLOSIVE performance against Bayern Munich

Baba Rahman put up an effective performance against German giants Bayern Munich and even though his side eventually lost some fans across the globe took to twitter to applaud the young Ghana left back.

Below are some of the tweets:
1st Baba Rahman blitzes Bayern's entire right side, then Bentaleb maradona turns past Renato Sanches. 1 more and I'm buying a Schalke shirt.

— Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) September 9, 2016

Baba rahman just showed the difference between bundesliga x EPL — LT GEN (@obey_kelvin_) September 10, 2016

Looks as though Baba Rahman is specially designed for the Bundesliga... Been a tough customer for the Bavarians all night

— Kyei-Baffour (@van_sevenss) September 9, 2016

Baba Rahman absolutely destroying Bayern's right flank at points in this game v Schalke. pic.twitter.com/V1d4rO8cJb — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) September 9, 2016

Baba Rahman (22; @S04 , on loan from Chelsea) on the other hand has been exceptional. Covered NastasiÄ‡ well, excellent in transition. A rock.

— Scouted Football (@ScoutedFootball) September 9, 2016

Baba Rahman really confident playing here. Lacked confidence at Chelsea — Crown Prince (@Twinsena) September 9, 2016

Mia San Mia.
So far so good for Bayern and for Baba Rahman who is on the field for Schalke. — watching Schalke 04 vs B. Munich

— boadu kwabena (@boadukwabena) September 9, 2016

Baba Rahman is settled in the Bundesliga. Looks world class for Schalke. The difference of leagues. — Enrique. (@SantiClaus) September 9, 2016

Sports News

