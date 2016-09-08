Ministry Abandons Commey



World title hopeful Richard Commey is in the USA, Pennsylvania for his International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight title without receiving a dime from the Youth and Sports Ministry and the National Sports Authority despite several request from the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

The boxer, who was accompanied by his trainer Carl Lokko, Michael Amoo-Bediako, his UK-based manager and GBA president Peter Zwennes will cross swords with his unbeaten American opponent Robert Easter Jnr tomorrow in the States.

DAILY GUIDE SPORTS checks indicate that the country's boxing governing body, GBA pursued in vain to secure financial support for the 29-year-old pugilist.

Besides the lack of financial push, Team Commey had torrid time regarding visa acquisition and other documentation which delayed the boxer's acclimatization training schedule.

Yet, it has emerged from the Ghanaian camp that Commey has resolved to make the country proud when he mounts the ring.

He said ahead of the fight that “I am focused, and I want to bring the title home to my people. That’s what I want, and that’s what they also want. I have been preparing for a long time for this bout. I have now left everything in the hands of God.”

The GBA boss, who is with the boxer to lend a hand, has as a result, petitioned the Foreign Affairs Ministry to help facilitate and expedite the acquisition of travel documentation of sportsmen and women billed for overseas travels in the country.

Commey a former Commonwealth Champion, has an impressive fight record of 24 wins with 22 knockouts, while his 25-year-old opponent has gone 17 bouts undefeated with 14 knockouts.

Meanwhile, the Youth and Sports Minister has sent a goodwill message to the boxer saying, “I know you've got what it takes to be a world champion and so go all out to achieve the ultimate. I am very optimistic you can break the jinx of clinching a world title which seemed to have eluded us for some time now.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum