International Friendly: Russia 1-0 Ghana - How the Black Stars rated against the 2018 WC hosts in Moscow

Ghana's Black Stars slipped to a disappointing 1-0 loss against Russia at the Stadion Lokomotiv in an international friendly duel on Tuesday evening.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup hosts won the clash thanks to a solitary strike from FK Krasnodar forward Fyodor Smolov in the 19th minute.

Sivasspor's John Boye was Ghana's best player on the evening as he saved the Black Stars from losing by a bigger margin as he made two great off-the-line clearances.

Adam Kwarasey -5.5/10 GOALKEEPER

Two great saves that deny Russia from increasing their lead in the closing stages of the first-half and early minutes in the first-half.

Harrison Afful -5.5/10 RIGHT-BACK

The Columbus Crew man spent most part of the second-half playing in the opposition half, initiating deadly crosses and employing his artful abilities down the flanks.

Baba Rahman - 4.5/10 LEFT-BACK

The Russian attack enjoyed a comfortable evening with the Schalke 04 loan star not at his best. He failed to hold his area as the Russian attacker outwitted him with great skill before setting up Smolov who fired home with glee.

Jonathan Mensah - 5.5/10 CENTRAL DEFENCE

Handed the armband with Agyemang-Badu dropping to the bench. Played with commanding influence in the country where he plies his club career.

John Boye - 6.5/10 CENTRAL DEFENCE

Booked for a bad challenge on a Russian midfield early in the second-half. Great off-the-line clearance in the 68th minute. Ghana's best player on the pitch. He denied Russia on two occasions which ensured the Black Stars ended the tie with a narrow loss.

Afriyie Acquah - 5/10 DEFENSIVE MIDFIELD

He was a good shield in the first-half and worked energetically but he was fizzled out the course of the second-half.

Thomas Partey -5/10 CENTRAL MIDFIELD

In his full debut for Ghana, the Atletico Madrid star was quiet in the first-half until he was replaced by Udinese's Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu in the 60th minute.

Wakaso Mubarak -5/10 FREE ROLE

Familiar with the Moscow atmosphere. He was physical and powerful but most of his onslaughts resulted in unproductive display. He dropped deep into defensive midfield role.

Frank Acheampong -5.5/10 RIGHT-WING

The Anderlecht star should have levelled for Ghana on the 47th minute but he sent his effort wide with a dipping effort from inside the box. He was quick and pacey and posed a considerable amount of threat to the Russians.

Christian Atsu -5.5/10 LEFT-WING

The Newcastle United new signing enjoyed a great opening half of the game but he failed to exert himself on the game as the tie wore on. Though he showed a glimpse of his brilliance late on in the game. He squandered Ghana's best chance of the second-half.

Jordan Ayew -5/10 FORWARD

the Aston Villa man played the entire game at the Stadion Lokomotiv but he lacked the cutting edge needed to get behind the Russians. He was well held in check and had to drop into midfield to work himself into space.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com