Avram talks nonsense, bring back Kwesi Appiah! - Former Minister Mallam Issah

A former Sports Minister is the latest to offer his two cents on the issues surrounding the Black Stars coach Avram Grant says the Israeli talks a lot of nonsense.

Mallam Issah has blasted the coach for failing to improve the level of the side since he took over late last year.

He chides Grant for wilfully looking past locally-based talent and being negligent in his duty to nurture national stars.

”Avram Grant talks nonsense, he talks rubbish. What exceptional players has Avram Grant added to the Black Stars? He is still using the old players [former coach] Kwesi Appiah introduced to the team,” Issah told Spice FM in Takoradi.

The matter has caused friction among Ghanaians for months, many of who see Avram spending most of his time abroad as a dereliction of duty. .

Former Sports Minister Issah went as far as hitning that Grant is lazy and hoped the Ghana FA could get Kwesi Appiah back into the coveted role.

“This coach is doing nothing with the Black Stars. I previously suggested let’s support Kwesi Appiah and resolve issues with him so he can manage the Black Stars rather than bring foreign coaches. There are so many talents in Ghana if we are to utilize them it will help in developing our football.”

Ghana play Russia in a friendly later on Tuesday.