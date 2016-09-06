Black Stars to face Russia in the new white Puma jersey

Ghana will continue to use the new white Puma jersey for Tuesday's friendly international against Russia.

The Black Stars first wore the newly-designed jersey in last Saturday's final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda at home.

The match will be played at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Moscow as both sides prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

Hosts Russia have already booked their place at the mundial but Ghana will start their qualifiers next month with a home match against Uganda in Group E.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com