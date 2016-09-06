Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 6 September 2016 10:40 CET

Black Stars to face Russia in the new white Puma jersey

Ghana will continue to use the new white Puma jersey for Tuesday's friendly international against Russia.

The Black Stars first wore the newly-designed jersey in last Saturday's final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda at home.

The match will be played at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Moscow as both sides prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

Hosts Russia have already booked their place at the mundial but Ghana will start their qualifiers next month with a home match against Uganda in Group E.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The duty of a christian is to search for the works which are in love.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img