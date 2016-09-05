Manuel Zacharias refuses to confirm Bechem United stay; linked with Hearts job

Bechem United coach Manuel Zacharias has refused to assure the club he will be staying after guiding them to win a historic FA Cup final.

The Portuguese trainer has been in-charge for only four months and has enriched his CV with the Cup success against Okwawu United after a 2-1 victory.

The club will struggle to hold onto the tactical gifted coach who has improved the club drastically.

Zacharias is expected to lead the club in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers but his response will be a concern for his employers.

'I have carved a good side for Africa. My players are the best I have ever worked with and it makes me feel secured. For now, I can tell my future whether I will be staying or not,' Zacharias said.

'Football is played with the brains and not how strong one is or names. When I leave and a manager takes charge of Bechem United, he will have the best side to work with."

Bechem have won their last four league matches and are just one win away from confirming their Premier League status.

