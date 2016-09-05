Isaac Vorsah fails trials at German second-tier side Karlsruher SC-Report

Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah failed to secure a short term deal with German second tier side Karlsruher SC according to a report by kickgh.com.

The former TSG Hoffenhiem defender has been with the German second-tier side for some time now but failed to sign a contract due to difficulties regarding his health conditions.

The 28-year-old was due to sign a contract in Germany ahead of the closure of the transfer window last Wednesday.

