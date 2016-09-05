Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 5 September 2016 00:55 CET

WAFA SC striker Komlan Agbegniadan scores brace as Togo qualify for 2017 AFCON

WAFA SC striker Komlan Agbegniadan scored twice in Togo thrashed Djibouti 5-0 at the Kegue stadium on Sunday to book their place for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former AS Togo Port player scored in 90 and 90+2 minutes to seal the all important victory for the Sparrow Hawks.

Other scorers were Mathieu Dossevi, Fo Doh Laba and Vincent Bossou.

Former Manchester City and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor missed a penalty in the game.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

