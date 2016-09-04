An $8,000 donation by FC Twente midfielder Shadrach Eghan helped pay for keyhole heart surgery that saved the life of a two-year-old boy in his native Ghana.

Eghan, 22, donated the money earlier this year and the former Under-20 international's actions enabled Ernest Opuni to have an operation to repair a hole-in-his heart. Read more: Ghanaian aiming to become the best striker in the UAE

The surgery, which took place at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Ghana's capital Accra, has been declared a success.

Benson Owusu, president of Quik Medical Consult, the NGO which led the fundraising, was among those to extend his thanks to Eghan, who moved to the Eredivisie in 2013. Read more: Black Stars captain nabs no. 3 jersey at Al Ahli

'Shadrach Eghan stepped in to save the life of the child with his donation to our 'Bail Out The Child' project,' Owusu said. 'The money we raise helps needy children undergo surgeries and pay for hospital bills if their parents cannot afford.

Quik Medical Consult is a non-governmental organisation made up of young Ghanaian medical practitioners from various hospitals in Ghana.

culled from sports360



