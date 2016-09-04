Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah axed from Crystal Palace squad for EPL season

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah has been excluded from the Crystal Palace first team squad for the 2016/17 English Premier League season.

The 24-year-old could not make the cut despite making an impressive comeback from a long-term injury.

Appiah was overlooked by his manager Alan Pardew for the new season, hence his exclusion from the squad.

The player will thus be relegated to the second team for the season.

The striker was initially reported to be considering a loan move away from the Club after falling under the perking order at the Club.

