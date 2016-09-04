Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 4 September 2016 10:40 CET

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah axed from Crystal Palace squad for EPL season

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah has been excluded from the Crystal Palace first team squad for the 2016/17 English Premier League season.

The 24-year-old could not make the cut despite making an impressive comeback from a long-term injury.

Appiah was overlooked by his manager Alan Pardew for the new season, hence his exclusion from the squad.

The player will thus be relegated to the second team for the season.

The striker was initially reported to be considering a loan move away from the Club after falling under the perking order at the Club.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

those who throw thones should not go bearfooted
By: kofi beng
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img