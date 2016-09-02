PFAG throws weight behind Black Stars for Rwanda clash

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana have thrown their weight behind the Black Stars ahead of their Afcon clash with Rwanda on Saturday.

The Black Stars will take on the Amavubi in the final group clash of the 2017 Afcon qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The build up to the game has not been smooth as the players were compelled to buy their own tickets by Ghana's Sports Minister who claimed his outfit is cash-strapped, with Andre Ayew buying for those who could not afford to buy theirs.

This act of the Minister follows a directive he gave that the technical team should use only local players for the game since Ghana has already qualified, just five days to the game.

Despite all these, the Minister again angrily asked the players to pay their own winning bonuses if they have been able to buy their tickets for the game.

But the PFAG have called on the playing body to put all those challenges behind them and focus on the game tomorrow.

Speaking to the players at their last training on Friday evening, General Secretary of the PFAG Anthony Baffoe assured the players that they are behind them and called on them to go for victory.

"We the Professional Footballers wish to assure you that we are with no matter what you go through and that you must not feel neglected," Anthony Baffoe said.

"We urge you to put everything behind you involving the Ministry and the GFA and focus on the game. You are here to play for Ghana and that is what you must do. Let Ghanaians be proud of you," he urged.

Regardless of the fact that Ghana has already qualified for the 2017 Afcon in Gabon, the head coach is using the game to prepare for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers which begin next month.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com