Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 3 September 2016 12:32 CET

PHOTOS: PFAG throws weight behind Black Stars for Rwanda clash

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana today paid a courtesy call on the Black Stars at their final training session at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the Afcon clash with Rwanda.

Led by General Secretary Anthony Baffoe, they assured the players of their support and encouraged them to win the game tomorrow.

Below are some photos of their visit:

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Dont count the days,make the days count!!
By: Catherine M
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img