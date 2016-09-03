PHOTOS: PFAG throws weight behind Black Stars for Rwanda clash

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana today paid a courtesy call on the Black Stars at their final training session at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the Afcon clash with Rwanda.

Led by General Secretary Anthony Baffoe, they assured the players of their support and encouraged them to win the game tomorrow.

Below are some photos of their visit:



By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

