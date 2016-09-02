Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 2 September 2016

Agyemang Badu to captain Black Stars for Rwanda clash

By MyJoyOnline

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu will wear the armband for Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Badu is third in command behind substantive captain Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew and will captain the team in their absence.

This will not be the first time the Udinese player will be leading the team after playing a similar role in Ghana’s 2017 qualifier against Mozambique in Maputo.

He also captained the Black Stars in their last 2015 Afcon qualifier against Guinea at the Tamale Stadium.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

