Hearts of Oak: List of first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIX

In a space of five years under Togbe Afede XIV, he has changed six substantive coaches and four interim trainers, making a total of 10 coaches.

Hearts of Oak have been criticised under Togbe Afede IX for the rate at which coaches are sacked or asked to step aside or mutually part ways with the club.

Below is the list of coaches who have worked with Togbe Afede as first team coach

Nebojsa Vucicevic

The Serbian was appointed in January 2011, before Togbe Afede assumed the high post of Hearts of Oak in late 2011. His appointment was terminated in March 2012, after a poor run of results in the second round of the 2011-12 season.

C.K Akunnor

The former Eleven Wise coach took over from the Serbian and returned the team to winning ways, before the end of the 2011-12 season. However, he started the 2012-13 season poorly and after three defeats, one win and a draw in the five opening games, he was shown the exit door.

David Duncan

David Duncan took over from C.K Akunnor at a time Hearts Oak were suffering at the drop zone but propelled the Phobians to a 5th place finish. The former AshGold coach had his turn to start pre-season with the club and took charge of their recruitment. Despite staring the season well, his appointment was terminated by the hierarchy, after the coach had been accused of being disrespectful. The decision was unpopular among the teeming fans of Hearts of Oak, yet it stood.

Mohammed Polo (stop-gap)

The former skipper and coach of the club was handed the chance to continue from where David Duncan left off. Mohammed Polo completed the season in third place. When the season came to a close Hearts of Oak parted ways with him.

Herbert Addo

The veteran coach in his second stint with the 'Continental Club Masters' came with great expectation after helping debutants Inter Allies lift themselves from the drop zone to a fifth place finish on the league log and emerged as runners-ups in the MTN FA Cup. However, he couldn't turn the fortunes of the Phobians around, as nothing seems to be working for them. In the end, he was sacked at a time the team were battling relegation.

Edward Ansah and Vanli Can (interim)

Eddie Ansah and the expatriate coach Vanli Can were given the mandate to help Hearts of Oak out of relegation, as a replacement for Herbert Addo. The Phobians escaped relegation on the final day of the league and finished the season in 13th position, their worst league season of all-time. The two coaches were sacked when the season came to an end.

Kenichi Yatsuhashi

The Japanese-American coach's appointment was met with much criticisms from the football fraternity, but he defied all expectation to churn out the results for the Phobians and made the club attractively once again. Hearts of Oak at a point in time occupied the top spot in the league.

Kenichi Yatsuhashi was however shown the exit door over disciplinary issues despite resistance from the followers of the club- they even threatened to boycott league games in a way to pour out their anger. N/B: Kenichi terminated his appointment with Hearts of Oak by mutual consent.

Sergio Traguil

The 34-year-old Portuguese arrived at the club as a youth team coach, but management had a hidden agenda to let him replace Kenichi and immediately after Kenichi had left the scene, he was appointed as the head coach. He won three in 12 league games, compelling the management to demote him to the junior team

Yaw Preko

The former Black Stars player, who assisted both Kenichi Yatsuhashi and Sergio Traguil, following the sack of the latter has been named caretaker coach to complete the season.

