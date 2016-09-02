West Ham co-owner Sullivan reveals Andre Ayew set for October return

West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan have revealed that injured star Andre Ayew is expected to return to the pitch next month.

Ayew picked up a thigh injury after only 35 minutes in their Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge last month.

He is billed to return in December a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League and was expected to return in December.

But the club are expecting him to make a quicker-than-expected return.

"Our club record signing Andre Ayew is also a great signing. We are just unlucky with his injury," Sullivan told the club's official website.

'He is a player that is never usually injured, but he is progressing very well.

"We hope he might be back sometime in October or early November, a lot earlier than was initially anticipated."

If Ayew wins the fitness battle, he would be available for Ghana's second Group E 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt on November 7.

Ayew joined West Ham this transfer window on a three-year deal worth for a club record fee of £20.5 million.

