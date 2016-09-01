Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 1 September 2016 18:41 CET

I Didn’t Fail Reading Medical – Gyan

By Daily Guide
Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has revealed that Reading Football Club wanted him to miss Ghana's participation in next year's African Cup of Nations.

According to him, he did not fail the medical at the Championship club as it was widely reported.

The former Sunderland striker revealed to Starr News that he was close to signing the deal at the Madjeski stadium when it was revealed that the club expected him to forfeit next year's AFCON.

Ghana has already qualified for the biennial tournament and Gyan, if fit, is likely to lead the stars to attempt to lift the trophy in Gabon.

Gyan speaking to Starr News upon his return from the United Arab Emirates on Thursday after sealing a season-long loan deal with giants Al Ahli, said he will always choose Ghana ahead of any club.

Gyan scored a record 128 goals in 123 matches to secure a host of major honours for Al Ahli's rivals Al Ain from 2011-15.

The 30-year-old also said fans of Al Ain are disappointed over his move to current champions Al Ahli.

Gyan's 95 goals in 83 league matches from 2011-15 helped Al Ain clinch three top-flight titles.

The former Rennes star won three Golden Boot awards and scored the winner in the 2014 President's Cup final against Ahli. In 2014, Gyan was the Asian Champions League's top scorer with 12 goals. He is also Ghana's record goalscorer, with 48.

-Starrfmonline

Sports News

