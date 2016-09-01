Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 1 September 2016 18:10 CET

Kaizer Chiefs coach comes under attack over John Pantsil appointment

The South African Football Coaches Association is reported to be unhappy with Kaizer Chiefs' Steve Komphela over his decision to appoint inexperienced John Paintsil as his assistant.

According reports Komphela is losing friends in local coaching circles following that decision.

Paintsil, ex-Ghana international, quit playing two months ago after being released by Maritzburg United.

"What is happening to Komphela at Chiefs is sad, but it serves him right. He is all alone on that bench and no one is advising him because he opted for an inexperienced assistant who is not helping him much," a source told the Citizen.

"We were disappointed when he hired a man without any formal coaching training or experience ahead of a litany of our own up-and-coming coaches who just need a break and could learn a lot while offering more for the team."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

In every circumstances, trust none other but yourself, because it always has to begin with you.
By: Attah-Brako Auxtyn (
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img