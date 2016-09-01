Kaizer Chiefs coach comes under attack over John Pantsil appointment

The South African Football Coaches Association is reported to be unhappy with Kaizer Chiefs' Steve Komphela over his decision to appoint inexperienced John Paintsil as his assistant.

According reports Komphela is losing friends in local coaching circles following that decision.

Paintsil, ex-Ghana international, quit playing two months ago after being released by Maritzburg United.

"What is happening to Komphela at Chiefs is sad, but it serves him right. He is all alone on that bench and no one is advising him because he opted for an inexperienced assistant who is not helping him much," a source told the Citizen.

"We were disappointed when he hired a man without any formal coaching training or experience ahead of a litany of our own up-and-coming coaches who just need a break and could learn a lot while offering more for the team."

