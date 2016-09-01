Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
1 September 2016

AFCON Qualifier: Avram Grant invites local duo to Black Stars

Two locally based forwards, Abednego Tetteh and Emmanuel Ocran have been handed late call ups to join the Black Stars squad for this weekend's African Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

The Wa All Stars and Bechem United forwards who both scored hat tricks for their respective sides in last weekend's Ghana Premier League matches, will join Coach Avram Grant's squad as they continue preparations for the final qualifying match.

Thirteen (13) out of the 23-man squad reported to training on Tuesday when the team held its first training session.

Due to the delays on player arrivals and with Ghana internationals Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew and Christian Atsu all expected to complete transfer moves from their clubs, Coach Grant has asked Tetteh and Ocran into the squad for the against the Amavubi.

The Black Stars who are leading Group  H with 13 points will play their Rwandan counterparts at the Accra Stadium on Saturday September 3.

The team will then depart for Russia where they will face the Golden Eagles of Russia in an international friendly scheduled for Tuesday September 6.

