Match Report: Medeama 2-2 Hasaacas; Mauves rally from behind to share spoils



Medeama rallied from behind to draw 2-2 with Hasaacas at home in an outstanding League fixture which has left their supporters angry.

The Yellow and Mauves were hoping to take advantage of their superior games to challenge for the Premier League crown.

But they let the opportunity slip by after drawing 2-2 against their Western regional rivals.

Saliu Babawo opened the scoring for the visitors before Samuel Afful increased the tally in the first half.

In a rather shocking display, the home side allowed their opponent to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half before fighting back to draw level.

Striker Bernard Ofori pulled a goal back before midfield star Kwesi Donsu equalized through the spot kick.

Hasaacas striker Samuel Afful missed a last minute penalty opportunity as the two teams shared the spoils at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

Medeama move up to 7th on the table with 38 points with four games left to play.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com